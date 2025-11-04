Plans to turn Blackpool hotel into serviced apartments get the green light

A 14 bedroom hotel is to be turned into apartments which are still operated like a hotel.

An application lodged for use of premises as mixed use of hotel and three self-contained serviced visitor accommodation units has been given the green light by Blackpool planners.

The propsals relate to a property which has been known as the Priory Hotel, at at a property at 18 Yorkshire Street, just off the promenade opposite Central Pier.

Plans to change a hotel on Yorkshore Street into a new serviced aratments operation have been approved | Google

The accommodation will now be called Coast and Comfort.

A design, heritage and access statement said: “ The building in this proposal was previously a 14-bed hotel, previously named Priory Hotel.

“It was later given permission to be changed to apartments. However, the change was never carried out and the building remained as a hotel.

“The internal layout also remained as it was. The proposal is for a change of use of the property from hotel to sui generis block of self-contained serviced holiday accommodation.

“The original hotel had 14 bedrooms. However, the proposal will operate only 9 bedrooms self-contained serviced holiday accommodation, because of the change in the hotel market, where hotel rooms that have an apartment feel are what customers now want.

“These self-contained serviced accommodations are popularly known as apartment hotels or apart-hotels for short. The serviced accommodations will blend the comfort of home with hotel-like services and amenities.

“There will be housekeeping, wi-fi, and a manager who regularly attends to visitor’s needs.

“Apart-hotels are an appealing alternative to traditional hotels and that’s what the market has shown to be the growing trend for success in the hospitality industry. The proposed modernization of the hotel to self-contained serviced accommodations will appeal to tourists, individuals, and families visiting Blackpool for a weekend, who would have had to book two separate hotel rooms to accommodate a family of 4 or 5.

“In addition to this, the spacious rooms will also improve the quality and variety of hotels in the area. The proposed self-contained serviced accommodations will be called Coast & Comfort. An associated canopy signage application will be submitted alongside this application. “

The plans were approved with various conditions.