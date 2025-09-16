Plans to transform restaurant shopfront in Blackpool town centre given go ahead

Plans to install a new shopfront at a restaurant in Blackpool town cente have been approved by planners.

An application for the installation at East West Indian Restaurant at 48 Clifton Street was lodged with Blackpool Council.

The scheme will now see a notable transformation in the appearance of the business from the front, which currently has a white UPVC finish with red signage.

Proposals for a new shop front at East West Indian Restaurant on Clifton Street, Blackpool, have been approved | Third party

This current look, says the planning officer, does not reflect the design direction for the town centre.

The officer’s report says: “The streetscene has strong commercial character and it is evident that efforts have been made to improve its appearance with several shopfronts sympathetic to the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The scheme is for a replacement shopfront. The shopfront would be finished in a dark tile with a black aluminium shopfront and aluminium signage fascia. The access would be moved to the right-hand side.

“The scheme is for the enhancement of the frontage which is currently clad in UPVC white cladding; a material which does not reflect the design direction for the town centre. Its removal is therefore supported.

“Shopfronts within the town centre play a key part in establishing and defining the visual character of the street scene; they add to the overall visual quality of a centre and assist in establishing a strong sense of place and an attractive environment to visit.

“In addition, good shop front design which respects the integrity of the existing buildings and the street scene as a whole can help to encourage further investment together with more visitors and shoppers, thereby boosting the local economy.”

The report adds: “The proposed design would retain both the stallriser and the step up to the door, while relocating the entrance to the right-hand side of the frontage. Although this adjustment initially raised concerns about a potential imbalance in the composition, when considered in the wider streetscene and its relationship with the residential access, the arrangement is not judged to result in such harm to balance or appearance as to justify refusal

“For added context, the dark tile finish is to appear like the finish on the nearby Duncan Raistick which is acceptable. No issues are raised regarding parking, access or highway safety

“The scheme is considered to represent sustainable development and no other material planning considerations have been identified that would outweigh this assessment. On this basis, planning permission should be approved.”