Plans to transform former Poulton Masonic Hall into food and drinks venue are lodged with planners

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 19:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ambitious plans to bring one of Poulton’s most distinctive buildings back to life have now been lodged with planners at Wyre.

Businessman Alex Beckett purchased the former Poulton Masonic Hall, one of the grandest buildings in Market Square, last year.

Alex envisaged the creation of a cocktail bar, a micropub and a fine-dining restaurant in the spacious redbrick building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The former Poulton Masonic Hall on Market Place, Poulton, including the now vacant Afton Coaches shop.The former Poulton Masonic Hall on Market Place, Poulton, including the now vacant Afton Coaches shop.
The former Poulton Masonic Hall on Market Place, Poulton, including the now vacant Afton Coaches shop. | National World

Since then, he has added plans for four residential flats in the two upper stories.

The 33 year old businessman said this week: “I’m looking at flats on the first and second floor and the food and drink element on the groun floor.

“The application is with the planning department at Wyre , awaiting a decision.”

The Masonic Hall's grand hallThe Masonic Hall's grand hall
The Masonic Hall's grand hall | National World

The application is for a change of use from Sui Generis and Class E(c) to Class E(a) and Class E(b) - allowing the sale of food and drink on the premises - on the ground floor and residential flats on upper floors, formation of window openings to rear of the building and installation of replacement windows and shopfront to front elevations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accompanying planning statement, by the Fox Planning Consultancy on behalf of the applicant, stated: “ The proposal involves the change of use of the three storey Masonic hall, which occupies part of the ground floor and the first and second floor of the premises together with the adjacent ground floor former Afton Coaches office, to a Class E(b) micropub, restaurant, and bar with replacement windows and new shopfront.

“The proposed conversion to a bar/restaurant, including the proposed alterations, will bring a disused building in to use and represents an appropriate use within the town centre and conservation area that will complement other town centre uses.

“The development will have a minimal impact on the appearance of the existing building within the Conservation Area.

“The alterations have been carefully designed to enhance the building's function and aesthetic while respecting the historical fabric and architectural character of both the Masonic Hall and the wider Poulton-le-Fylde Conservation Area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposed development fully contributes to achieving sustainable development, providing environmental, social and economic benefits. On this basis, the proposal is in full accordance with the development plan and as a result ought to be supported. “

Related topics:Poulton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice