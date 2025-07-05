A former job centre in Blackpool could be transformed into a block of flats if plans get the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals for the ‘use of a building as 18 self-contained permanent flats (Prior Approval application)’, in respect of the former centre on Tyldesley Road, have been lodged with Blackpool planners.

The formjer Job Centre building on Tyldesley Road, Blackpool | Robert Pinkus Ltd

The applicant is listed as Blackpool Promotions LTD, known for being the UK's largest tour operator to Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on the corner of Tyldesley Road and Princess Street, the 12,000 sq ft property is a three-storey, purpose-built office of traditional brick construction.

It first went on the market in early 2018 when it was offered for sale by agents Robert Pinkus Ltd.

The current Prior Approval application is not a full planning application at this stage but an acoustic assessment relating to noise has been included.

The noise assessment report by Martin Environmental Solutions states: “Concerns have been raised over the potential impact from surrounding sources of noise and as such a request for this assessment and report has been made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It concludes “Previous monitoring in a nearby location to the proposed development has identified existing background sound levels, while these represent a busier area to the development site, they offer a 'worse-case' assessment.

“The results of the monitoring indicate the prevailing sound levels will result in an adverse impact on the development. As such additional mitigation measures are required.

“These have been identified as standard double-glazing units with trickle window vents to ensure a suitable level of ventilation is achieved. “

It adds: “ A specification has been drawn up for internal floor/ceiling structures to ensure that no significant adverse impact is experienced by occupants between floors, while the existing structure separating the building from the adjacent ones has been identified as suitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ As such the development will meet the objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework in ensuring that no significant adverse impact is experienced by the future residents. The development is therefore considered to be acceptable in terms of noise. “