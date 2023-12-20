Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals to revive an Over Wyre pub which had fallen into near-dereliction within overgrown grounds have been approved by Wyre planners.

The Golden Ball pub, based in redbrick Victorian premises on School Lane in Pilling, has been closed since March 2020 after the business, previously run through the Thwaites brewery, began to struggle.

It had been well known for its two bowling greens and beef carvery meals.

An application was submitted in September 2022 for an extension and extra development of the site, entailing a smaller pub and new apartments in the upper storey.

The scheme includes the refurbishment, partial conversion and extension of the Golden Ball to create a public house/restaurant, shop, six one bedroom apartments and associated parking.

In addition, the project also entails the construction of two, three bedroom bungalows, eight, two-storey three bed houses and eight, two-storey two bed houses; the creation of a public park; and highway improvement works.

The application was given the green light by Wyre's planning officer on December 15 2023.

The project is seen as being of huge benefit to the village of Pilling, replacing a run-down site with a vibrant development which will bring new residents to the community.

Behind the project is Brindle Homes, a developer based in Churchtown.

A design statement from Benson Planning Studio, on behalf of the applicant, said: "The existing pub has struggled to demonstrate viability and left to extensive neglect with land to the north becoming subjected to waste land with an outbuilding looking un-secure and needing extensive repair work.

"From reviewing the existing street and the setting, the land and buildings

are not in keeping with the tidy village showing well kept property frontages.

"As part of the development, the 18 dwellings would provide additional residents to support the village and with the viability of the pub refurbishment.