Plans to revamp Grade II Blackpool hotel above Turtle Bay restaurant

A prominent 90-bed Blackpool hotel in Talbot Square is set to be given an extensive internal renovation, if plans are given the go ahead.

Forshaw's Hotel, whose ground floor is a retail area which includes the Turtle Bay restaurant and an adjoining Starbuck coffee house, would have its upper storeys refurbished.

Forshaw's Hotel could be extensively refurbished | Local Democracy Reporting Service

For many years the Grade II premises operated as The Clifton Hotel, on the corner of Talbot Road and the Promenade, before being rebranded as a Travelodge in the mid 2000s.

An application has been lodged with Blackpool Council planners for planning consent to carry out internal refurbishment involving cosmetic upgrades, demolition of selected internal walls within the basement, ground floor and first floor, two new staircases within the basement and ground floor and refit of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing system using existing service routes.

A heritage, design and access statement said: "The hotel is a Grade II listed building situated within the Blackpool Town Centre ConservationArea.

"Whilst the external appearance remains largely consistent with its original architectural form, it is evident that substantial internal alterations have been undertaken over time.

"As a result, very little of the building’s historic fabric survives within the existing hotel.

"As this LBC (listed building consent) application relates solely to internal alterations, it is anticipated that the proposals are uncontentious.

"The site has an extensive planning history, with multiple phases of development undertaken over several decades that have transformed it into its present form.

"It is noted that this extensive history of alteration, particularly to the building’s interior, has diminished its heritage value as minimal historic fabric now remains within the existing hotel."

In determining the application, planners will need to consider Section 66(1) of the Act, which states: “In considering whether to grant planning permission fordevelopment which affects a listed building or its setting, the local planning authority or, as the case may be, the Secretary of State shall have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building or its setting or any features of special architectural or historic interest which it possesses.”

The heritage, fdesign anmd access statement concluded: "The proposed works represent a sensitive and proportionate approach to the refurbishmentof this Grade II listed building within the Town Centre Conservation Area.

"The refurbishment will enhance the building’s functionality and appearance, bringing it in line with modern hotel standards while preserving its heritage value.

"By securing the ongoing viable use of the property as a hotel, the proposals contribute positively to the long-term conservation of the listed building and its continued role within the town centre."