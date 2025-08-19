Changes to the car park and access at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre are being proposed | Google

A number of changes are being proposed for the car park and access into a Blackpool garden centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals for Lytham St Annes Garden Centre, which is located on Common Edge Road in Blackpool, would see the first major changes to the site layout for years.

The site was previously known as Trebaron Garden Centre.

Changes to the car park and access at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre are being proposed | Google

This scheme consists of minor alterations to the existing car parking layout to allow the site to go from a single entry and exit point to a one-way parking system with separate access and exit locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application lodged with planners at Blackpool Council is seeking permission for configuration of the existing car park, installation of an additional access and associated works.

A Planning and Design Statement from planning consultants WSP says: “The proposed changes will make it easier for vehicles to circulate around the site car park and delivery vehicles to enter and exit the site more efficiently.

“The alterations to the access would involve the removal of the existing central access and its replacement with a dedicated point of entry to the north and a point of egress to the south.

“The proposal is required in order to establish a more efficient and safer travel route through the existing car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The existing car park layout has remained unchanged for a number of years and is in need of regeneration. The dual access points would create a clearer route of travel within the car park and allow safer entry and egress to the site.

“The additional parking space and cycle rack implementation also reduces existing parking pressure on site.”

It adds: “There will be a negligible impact on the Marton Moss Conservation Area with minimal changes occurring to the appearance of the site.”

The proposals come as ongoing work is underway to create a new access road that will connect Amy Johnson Way and Common Edge Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new road will begin from Amy Johnson Way between Multi-Ply and Seneca House at the west, travelling east through the old Common Edge playing fields before joining Common Edge Road immediately north of South Shore Cricket Club and opposite Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.

These works will also include the widening of Common Edge Road to allow for additional traffic.