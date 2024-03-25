Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application for a new premises licence has been lodged with Wyre Council in respect of the proposed Wobble Inn Ale House, earmarked for premises at 131 Victoria Road West.

Plans have been lodged to open a real ale house at these premises in Cleveleys

The property was previously occupied by a firm of solicitors under the name Hunter Lawyers but is now empty and subject to the new plans by applicant Wobblinn Real Ale House Ltd.

Any premises at which entertainment and certain other activities including the sale of alcohol are provided are required to be licensed under the Licensing Act 2003 (the Act).

The application, lodged with the council on February 8, is due to be discussed by members of the licensing committee at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday March 25, from 6pm onwards.

Two letters of objection have been lodged with the council in respect of the application

One stated: "The property of 131 is on 2 floors and with the added addition of forecourt drinking the noise will be intolerable."

Another said: "I can’t express to you the amount of fear thatI have of this license being granted until 11pm at night and the amount of stress and anxiety I will have not only for me, but for my children.

"Please carefully consider this application before coming to a decision, one which is best for the area, and also the residents amongst it."

The applicant seeks permission to provide the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, between noon and 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and between noon and 10.30pm on a Sunday.

No application has been made for live or recorded music as part of this application.