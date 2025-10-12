Plans to link amenities to create 'sports village' in Bispham area

Plans are being put together to create a ‘sports village’ linking amenities in Anchorsholme, Norbreck and Bispham.

The idea is to promote the various sporting activities across the three wards by putting up information boards in key areas such as Anchorsholme Park and an area close to the Tee Time Car park and the Blackpool RUFC, off Fleetwood Road near Norbreck.

Sporting activities such as cricket, Rugby Union, junior football, archery, golf, netball,tennis and bowling will be promoted, letting people know where they are taking place.

The plans are being put together by Norbreck ward councillor Julie Sloman, who is also looking to help Blackpool RUFC and the Tee Time Golf by improving access to the amenities.

Coun Julie Sloman and Andy Lee of the Tee Time Golf Centre | Third party

Cllr Sloman said: “I called a meeting between the Rugby Club, Estates Department and Highways department to look at how we continue a phase of improvement and how the Council could support the Rugby Club.

“Following the meeting we took a walk around the area and it was good to see the new ramp up to the top pitch taking shape and I asked if consideration could now be given to tarmacking the Tee Time Car park and the Rugby Club car park.

“This work will make it safer access for all and means irrespective of mobility issues everyone should be able to safely access all the sporting and recreational facilities.”

Of the sports village plans, she said: “These are Blackpool Council facilities and it’s really important that everyone has an opportunity to try something new, develop an existing skill and help to develop others.

“So it is important to let people know what sports activities are taking place at which particular amenities in the area, plus various contact details.”

Cllr Sloman said Blackpool Council had confirmed it would carry out the work to the car park surface and that pending some drainage work being completed, the work could start as early as the end of next week.

She added: “It’s been great to engage with residents who have come forwards with many of the ideas and even better to see the potential benefits of 3 wards working together for the betterment of all being unlocked ””