Plans are under way to launch padel tennis - said to be one the world’s fastest-growing sports - in Thornton.

A planning application has been lodged with Wyre Council for new amenities to be installed at Pool Foot Farm, the sports and training complex set up by Fleetwood Town FC.

The application is for two padel tennis courts, with floodlighting, at the site on Butts Road.

The proposals, validated by planners last week, are currently pending consideration.

Padel tennis is played on an enclosed court about a third the size of a tennis court and is proving popular as a fun, new sport which is said to be easy to learn. A planning statement by Padel Tech, which installs and maintains padel courts, stated: “The applicant is looking to develop an area of land located between two existing football pitches.

“The area of land required for the two padel courts measures 27m x 23m overall – 621 sqm/ 0.15 acres.

“Since the redevelopment of the Poolfoot Farm sports complex – completed in 2016) -the site proposed for the two padel courts has been vacant grassland, used by football spectators.

“By building two new padel courts, the club will be able to meet the growing demand for padel on a pay and play basis and add to the range of facilities at Poolfoot Farm, to further benefit the local community.

“The proposed hours of use will be between 9am and 10pm on weekdays and at weekends, in line with the general opening hours of the club.”

The North West's first padel tennis centre launched at Lytham's Lowther Gardens back in 2022.