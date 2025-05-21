Plans to expand Blackpool Airport moved a step closer this week after proposals for a new road and new hangars were given the go ahead.

The application involves full planning permission for a new road into the airport from Amy Johnson Way and outline planning permission for the new hangars.

One of the new modular buildings, newly delivered to Blackpool Airport as art of its expansion plans. Photo: Andy Bell | Andy Bell

Work on building the new road will now start this summer with detailed plans for new buildings to be submitted shortly.

The new vehicle security point and administration block development is also taking shape at the airport following the delivery of eight modular buildings.

Opening in late summer, the facility will offer an enhanced arrival and departure experience and streamline security for the airport’s corporate, executive and charter clients.

Funding to build the new facility is being provided by Blackpool Council, with support from a grant as part of the Lancashire Combined County Authority Devolution Deal announced in September.

Future plans for the airport include new general aviation and executive hangars, proposed solar farm and a new fuel farm to offer sustainable and alternative aviation fuels and battery storage.

Coun Mark Smith hailed the latest developments at Blackpool Airport | Third party

Blackpool Airport is already a thriving hub for corporate aircraft, offshore helicopter support, medevac and general aviation and offers aircraft handling, parking, engineering and refuelling services, flight and instrument training as well as having facilities for executive lounges and crew briefing.

However, hopes that the airport can return to the holiday flights it previously offered are very remote.

The airport did previously boast a larger passenger terminal which was used by airlines such as Jet2 when they operated holiday flights from Blackpool

There were regular flights to Belfast and even Barcelona (via Girona, 62 miles away). from the terminal. But it was demolished in 2016 to make way for construction of the Energy College which stands on the site.

Steve Peters, Airport Director, said of the latest developments: “This is another excellent step forward in our expansion plans here at Blackpool Airport. The modular construction allows us the flexibility to add to the facility as and when growth requires.

“It is the latest development in a wide range of plans to upgrade infrastructure as we continue to increase private corporate, executive and commercial aircraft charter flights in conjunction with Hanger 3. It will also enable the accommodation of larger cabin class corporate aircraft. We are looking forward to seeing the works complete and opening the doors for the first time later in the summer.”

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment at Blackpool Council, said: “We are continuing to invest in Blackpool Airport. The new security and admin offices are the first part of our plan to rebuild infrastructure at the airport. “This is part of the wider Enterprise Zone plan, designed to create more jobs for local people, with over 2,500 created to date, and to make Blackpool a better place to live and work."