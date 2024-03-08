Plans to transform the shopfront at Boca have been approved

An application, lodged in respect of the popular Boca bar on Breck Road, were given the green light by Wyre's planning committee on Wednesday (March 6).

The application was for a proposed shop front replacement, following demolition of the existing shop front.

Despite the bar being situated in a conservation area, it was agreed that the current shop front did not have any particular merit. Councillors agreed with recommendatiions by the chief planning officer that the plans be approved, with a number of conditions, relating to visual impact, the impacton the historical environment and resident/noise/ impact.

In relation to noise impact, the planning officer's report stated: "An Acoustic Noise Assessment has been submitted with the planning application and concludes that the proposed development will not result in any adverse impact on the nearby residential properties and no additional mitigation measures are required.

"However, it does recommend that the opening of the windows be restricted to 19:00hrs (7pm) on any given day, to ensure minimal sound emissions when the venue gets busier in the evening."