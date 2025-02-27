Proposals for a new, purpose-built hedgehog rehabilitation facility to deal with an increase of animals being cared for have been granted planning permission.

An application was lodged with Wyre planners last year for the erection of a mixed use building for storage of forestry machinery and a hedgehog rehabilitation facility, on land at Hales Hall, Drybread Lane in Out Rawcliffe.

The applicant was listed as Mr Matt Lewtas,

A design and access statement, on behalf of the application, stated: “The hedgehog rehabilitation part is to provide additional accommodation for Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool, a registered charity for which he (the applicant) and his partner are Trustee and volunteers.

Plans have been lodged for a new hedgehog tehabilitation centre to help patients like Pauline. | Third party | Third party

“There are several satellite sites associated to the charity (generally in volunteer’s homes), however due to the founder reducing the volume of hedgehogs that they personally rehabilitate, there is a need for capacity elsewhere.

“Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool was established in 2015, and has had increasing number of hedgehogs admissions year on year (from 121 in 2017 to 943 in 2023).

“During summer 2024 a number of other regional hedgehog rescues have had to decline further admissions due to lack of capacity.

“The operation is run by volunteers and is very time consuming. It normally takes four weeks to bring a sick or injured hedgehog back to good health, and during the winter they can be in the care of the charity for up to four months if they fail to achieve the release weight prior to hibernation.”

The report added that the applicant was maintaining a new woodland containing 4,596 trees (comprising 15 different native broadleaved species) in the interests of biodiversity enhancement on approximately 11 acres adjacent the site.

A delegated planning statement from Wyre’s planning officer said of the decisuion: “ The proposed development is not considered to result in an adverse impact on the open and rural character of the countryside.

It would be visually acceptable and would not result in an adverse impact on neighbouring amenity.

“All other planning matters have been assessed to be acceptable. The application is therefore recommended for approval.”