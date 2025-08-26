Two adjoining houses in Blackpool’s North Shore could be replaced by a block of flats if plans get the go ahead.

An application has been submitted to Blackpool Council’s planners for the erection of a two and a half storey block containing five apartments following demolition of existing houses at 6-8 Carlin Gate.

In support of the proposals, a construction design management plan has been submitted outlining the intended work.

Plans have been submitted to build a block of five flats at Carlin Gate | Google

The document, from Brimas Construction Ltd, states: “The work to which this document relates is for the demolition of the existing property and the construction of five apartments at 6-8 Carlin Gate, Blackpool.

“The initial phase includes the strip-out and demolition of the existing building and removal of the debris to prepare the site for the construction of the five apartments.

“Landscaping will be carried out to enhance the site’s external appearance. Temporary works, such as scaffolding, will ensure safe access during construction

“Prior to the construction work starting, there will be a requirement for the demolition of the existing building and a site clearance to remove all debris and materials and to ensure a clean site.

“There will be demolition of the existing building prior to any construction work being undertaken. “

The possible effects on birds and even bats is also being taken into consideration.

The report adds: “Where it is not practicable to avoid the bird nesting season, an ecologist would inspect all areas of vegetation prior to clearance and clearance would only be undertaken subject to the instruction and requirements of the ecologist to ensure the protection of birds and their nests.

“ From the dusk survey results, it can be concluded that whilst using best practice survey methodology, emergence of bats was absent, with activity limited to sporadic foraging and commuting behaviour by up to three common pipistrelles .”

The application is currently pending consideration.n.