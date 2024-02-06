Plans to build 21 homes on Green Belt land in Normoss set to go before Wyre planners
Plans for new homes on Green Belt land between Blackpool and Poulton will be discussed at Wyre Council this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application to build 21 new houses in Normoss is set to go before planners amidst several concerns about the scheme.
The application is being presented to Wyre's planning committee on Wednesday (February 7) at the request of ward councillors Roger Berry and Steve Nicholls.
The concerns identified relate to proposed development being inappropriate and located within the Green Belt.
Concerns have also been raised about the number of homes for the size of the site, and the car parking being distant from the properties they served which could result in security issues.
However, these issues are expected to be addressed by representatives of the applicant at the meeting.
A site visit has been recommended to enable members to understand the site context beyond the plans submitted.
Applicants Walbury Commercial Ltd seek full planning permission for the 21 homes at Normoss Farm, including landscaping and vehicular access onto Normoss Road.
The houses would be pseudo-terraced properties proposed in four linear blocks.
There have been six letters of objection lodged with the authority, with issues such as poor drainage and flooding fears anong the issues raised.
The application is recommended for the refusal by the planning officer on several grounds.
These include the fact that the site is on Green Belt land, where the construction of new homes represents an inappropriate form of development unless very special circumstances exist.
Concerns that the development would erode the sense of openness of the area of Green Belt and introduce a more urban character to the area have also been raised, as well as the proposed development being unsympathetic to the surrounding area.
The planning officer's report concluded: "The proposal does not meet any of the exceptions for development within theGreen Belt as set out in local or national planning policy, and is thereforeunacceptable in principle."