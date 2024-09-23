Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to turn a popular fishery in Preston North into a holiday destination.

A planning application has been submitted to Wyre Council for Pheasants Wood Fishery in Out Rawcliffe, Preston.

The application, submitted by the fishery itself, is for a “change of use of land from existing commercial fishery (Sui Generis) to the siting of 9 holiday chalets (caravans) with the demolition of existing building”.

Pheasants Wood Fishery, located on Crow Lane on the outskirts of Great Eccleston Village, is currently home to several fishing lakes and offers facilities for fishing for day ticket anglers as well as organised fishing matches.

The proposed development would be north of these lakes at a site measing 0.3 hectacres according to the planning application form.

The proposal would see the construction of nine holiday lodges, measuring 12.2 x 4.2 metres, each containing one double bedroom, one single bedroom, one bathroom and a combined kitchen/dining/living space.

An exiting building - labelled on the site drawing as an exisiting holiday lodge- would also be domlished whilst two field shelters and a small pond will remain.

Plans to build nine holiday loges at Pheasants Wood Fishery, PR3 6TP, have been submitted to Wyre Council. Credit: Lum3n on Pexels. | Lum3n on Pexels.

The planning statement claims the proposal will “enhance the existing leisure business helping to diversify income streams” but also benefit the local economy by way of “additional knock-on impacts as a result of indirect expenditure and induced expenditure.”

The applicant cites how research by VisitBritain shows that every £54,000 spent by tourists in a local economy sustains one full-time equivalent (FTE) job.

The planning statement also claims the proposed site would provide “a number of social benefits for the local area” firstly, through the promotion of Wyre to visitors because of “marketing and the overall quality of the tourism offer provided onsite.”

The statement adds: “The financial benefits created by the lodges will also allow the owners of the company to further the site’s leisure offer at the betterment of the local community. This also links with the economic aspect of sustainability, with the business facilitating spin off expenditure and linked trips, these factors in turn combine to create opportunities for local residents and businesses. The development is also likely to support an increase in funding/ usage of public transport provision which will benefit local inhabitants.”

Regarding the envionvment, the planning documents state that the proposal has protected the open countryside through development within a previously developed site.

The applicants have already cleared dead vegetation and upgraded the existing habitat onsite so if approved the development would “further this program of maintenance and general habitat creation which would be secured for the lifetime of development”.

The planning documents also state that the proposal will incorporate low carbon and environmentally friendly technologies including rainwater harvesting and renewable energy systems.

The units themselves will then be prefabricated which saves resources during the manufacturing process and allows for achievement of a higher level of energy efficiency.

Planning was granted in February 2017 for six holiday lodges at the site however due to a site sale the permission has since lapsed, hence the new owner seeks to reinstate this permission, albeit now for nine holiday lodges.

You can see the full planning application here.