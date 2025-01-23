Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals have been revealed to convert a former carpet store into a medical centre in Blackpool.

If it gets the go ahead, the scheme would see the now empty Carpetright store on Cherry Tree Retail Park in Marton given a new lease of life as a large doctor's surgery including a pharmacy.

The site of the proposed new health centre in Blackpool | Google

A planning application for the scheme has been submitted to Blackpool Council by Fylde coast based developer Joseph Thompson, and shows the whole of the single storey building allocated to the proposed medical centre with staff parking at the rear.

Proposals include external alterations to remove windows and remove and install doors. It is believed the site would be used to fulfill an NHS contract with plans showing six GP consulting rooms, seven nurse consulting rooms and four rooms for use by healthcare assistants.

The layout for the ground floor of the single storey building also includes areas for use by medical students, rooms where minor procedures could be carried out as well as a reception area, toilets and other offices and meeting rooms. There is also a large space allocated to a pharmacy as an ancillary service.

A design statement accompanying the application says: "The application is for the change of use of the existing retail us to a medical centre with staff parking to the rear. The external alterations include the bricking up of existing shutters and removal of existing signage."

The site, which already has ample public parking, is opposite St George's School and surrounded by other retail premises including an Asda supermarket and Home Bargains on land next door, surrounded by residential neighbourhoods.

The buildings on Cherry Tree Road were occupied by national retailer Carpetright which closed down when the company went into administration last year. The application (reference 25/0017) will now be considered by council planners at a future date.