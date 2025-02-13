A former Blackpool town centre book store could be set for a new chapter - as an axe throwing venue.

The scheme would see premises on Birley Street redeveloped into a bar on the ground floor with six axe throwing lanes on the first floor.

The property on Birley Street earmarked for a bar and axe throwing facility | Joseph Boniface Architects

Developers have submitted plans to Blackpool Council seeking permission for the proposed new leisure destination - but if it gets the go ahead booze would be strictly banned from the axe throwing area.

Documents submitted with the application by Blackpool-based architect Joseph Boniface on behalf of applicant Mr A. Glass say: "It is proposed to create a new bar at ground floor with axe throwing facilities at first floor.

"There will be no alcohol allowed to be taken to first floor at any time and this will be managed by staff on site."

The application adds: "At first floor, six lanes for axe throwing will be created within the main space along with reception desk. There will also be additional WC’s and stores.

"The reception will be manned at all times. All patrons will undertake a lesson in axe throwing prior to playing with a health and safety briefing."

The site is a former toy shop and was most recently used as a bookshop but has been empty since last November when the book store held a closing down sale.

Axe throwing has become a popular activity in recent times and involves participants throwing small axes at targets, achieving scores depending on which part of the target they strike.

Venues already offering the activity in Lancashire include Turbary House Leisure Park at Whitestake in Preston.

The application (reference 25/0075) will now go before town hall planners for determination at a future date.