Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to set up a small scale children's home on a residential estate in Thornton are facing 65 letters of objection sent to planners.

The application, by Oasis Care Solutions Ltd, is for a change of use from a dwelling (Class C3) to a children's care home (Class C2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It goes before Wyre Council's planning committee, which sits on Wednesday February 7 from 2pm, at the request of ward member, Coun Kevin Higginson.

The application site is a semi-detached, two-storey house situated on the northern side of Dallam Dell, a residential estate in Thornton's Burn Naze area.

The property has a small front garden, a driveway along the side of the house, and a rear garden, with neighbouring residential properties to the sides and front.

Objectors wrote to Wyre Council with a raft of conerns about the scheme having a detrimental impact on the quiet estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They raised issues including the impact on mental health and quality of life, concerns about damage to property, noise, disturbance and potential anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that there was already a children's home around the corner from the application site was also raised.

Planning papers stated: "In this case it is proposed that two children would be accommodated at the care home, with staff on a rota, including overnight stays.

"No external works to the building are proposed. The submitted supporting statement indicates that on a given day there would be two staff members present in the day (8am-11pm) with a manager (9am-5pm), therefore three staff in total."

The applicants argue there is a need for the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the objections, the planning officer's report to the commitee added: "Whilst these concerns can be viewed as a material consideration, in this case there is no substantiated evidence that the proposal would give rise to anti-social behaviour or unacceptable harm to the existing occupants quality of life, given that the number of children residing at the property."

However, the application is recomended for refusal, on the grounds of traffic disturbance by staff coming in and out of the site, as well as parking issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: " The intensification of staff movements to/from the property on a regular and frequent basis, including at unsociable times, would result in an unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity from noise and disturbance."