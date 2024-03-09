Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A non-for-profit company called Well Communities CIC has withdrawn their proposals to occupy the New Boston Hotel in Fleetwood after resistance from local people.

The planning application put forward by the company included opening a supported recovery amenity in the building.

Yet the occupation of such a prominent local building has been opposed as it is a much loved landmark and is seen as a valuable asset in the town.

The popular hotel on the seafront called The New Boston Hotel.

The Well Communities CIC conducted a public consultation in the North Euston’s ballroom in Fleetwood on Tuesday March 6 from 6pm to 7.45pm.

This was to understand the breadth of local feeling in respect of their proposed change of usage for The New Boston Hotel.

The proposed model was to accommodate local people and align it with their existing supported housing model which the Well Communities have conducted in Lancashire and Cumbria since 2014.

Following the consultation, the Well Communities have announced that they have withdrawn their planning application with immediate effect.

Opposing the application, Wyre Council member for Feetwood's Pharos ward, Cllr Ruth Duffy, had the plans go before Wyre's planning committee for full discussion.

Cllr Duffy said: "I was against the plans, as I believe this is the wrong place for this project, for various reasons."

“I believe the loss of an iconic hotel will impact tourism, and that social issues in the area make the scheme unsuitable.”

In a statement put out on behalf of The Well Communities, Senior Business Development Manager, Ged Pickersgill said: “As a community organisation everything we do is designed and delivered by the communities we serve.

“It is clear that public feeling recognises and sees the vast social impact in the work that the Well Communities CIC already undertake in Fleetwood.

“We have listened to locals and at a senior management team meeting the following morning, a decision has been unanimously reached to withdraw the planning application.

“The Well Communities CIC have delivered valuable services in Fleetwood for many years and remain committed to doing so.

“Community cohesion is our most valuable asset and we are very grateful for the feedback and passionate responses we have received from the local community in Fleetwood.”

The planning application for the hotel does not appear on the Well Communities website and they have been approached for a comment on the decision.