Plans for new four storey building for flats in Bispham

New flats are being proposed for Bispham | Third party

A three and four stoery block of 12 self-contained apartmemts is being proposed for Bispham,

The new development is planned for land at 50 Bispam Road and has recently been lodged with planners at Blackpool Council.

The planning application for the flats includes associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatments.

The site is a triangular plot of vacant land at the corner of Plymouth Road and Bispham Road and is currently covered in vegetation.

A design and access statement said: “The site is flat and is accessed off Bispham Road. The adjacent section of Plymouth Road is part of a bridge crossing the railway and as such sits at a higher level than the main site

“The proposed scheme includes 12. two bedroom, three person apartments. There will be shared outdoor amenity space for each dwelling along with associated landscaping and boundary treatments to garden areas.

“ The site is currently a vacant piece of flat land, which previously had a detached dwelling house on it but this was demolished some time ago before the current applicant acquired the land.

“Vehicular and pedestrian access to the site is via Bispham Road as the north eastern side of the site, adjacent to Plymouth Road, rises in height to cross over the railway line. The area beyond the site boundary is of mixed use as well as residential housing.

“Amenities closest to site include a small retail park to the nort”east, which includes a supermarket and other stores. In addition, there are a small group of shops adjacent to the bus stops on Bispham Road.

“There is an industrial park to the southeast of the site, on the other side of the railway line. Unity Academy School lies to the northwest of the site.”