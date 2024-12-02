A businessman who owns a thriving new bistro in Thornton has ambitious plans for one of Poulton’s most distinctive buildings.

Alex Beckett opened the Bowl & Beck bistro on Victoria Road East six months ago, with pal Joe Bowley on board to run it.

Since then the little eatery has thrived and made a big impact in Thornton village.

Alex Beckett has ambitious plans for the former Poulton Masonic Hall premises | National World

Now Alex has purchased the former Poulton Masonic Hall, one of the grandest buildings in Market Square.

His initial proposal is to open two separate venues in the premises, a cocktail bar and a micro pub, followed eventually by a third establishment - a fine-dining restaurant.

He says the overall project will cost more than £1million.

The former Poulton Masonic Hall in Market Square | Third party

Alex, 33, from Poulton, said: “The old Masonic Hall looks great - it is steeped in history and has so much potential, but it has fallen by the wayside.

“The idea is to preserve the original features as much as possible rather than try to modernise its appearance.

“We will be renovating it and restoring it to its former glory and revive that part of Poulton.

“Breck Road is already thriving but there is still more potential to be realised in the Market Square area.

“The idea is to create the sort of place you might find in Manchester, using a fine old building to create something with a modern and stylish twist, while preserving the original character.”

Despite plans for extensive renovations inside the former Poulton Masonic Hall, there are plans to preserve this area, which includes historic pictures of Poulton | National World

It is anticipated that a change of use application will need to go before Wyre planners before any major work is carried out on the Victorian building. which dates from 1887 and was continuously owned and used by the town’s Freemasons until relatively recently.

However, architects’ plans are already being drawn up.

Alex, who runs a number of other business ventures, said he hoped the micro pub and the cocktail bar would be ready to open at some point next year.