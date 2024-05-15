Plans for a redevelopment at Fleetwood Nautical Campus submitted to Wyre Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted for a redevelopment at Fleetwood Nautical College.

Part of the Blackpool and the Fylde College, Fleetwood Nautical Campus in Fleetwood is one of the UK’s leading nautical institutions, offering maritime further and Higher Education for Merchant Navy Officers and Maritime Apprenticeships.

Last week, a planning application was validated by Wyre Council for a new development at the site on Fleetwood Road, originally submitted by the college back in April.

The application is for the “Demolition of existing buildings and phased development of [a] replacement purpose built student accommodation in a three storey building; a new entrance lobby to the main building and a three storey extension to provide specialist teaching space; and permanent car parking, with hard and soft landscaping, drainage, utilities, lighting, footpaths and roads (sui generis).”

A planning application has been submitted for new development works at Fleetwood Nautical Campus.

Currently, to the east of the Fleetwood Nautical College building, there is a student accommodation block but as mentioned above, this is planned to be demolished as part of the development.

The proposed three storey extension to the main building will then extend into this new empty space, whilst the rest of the left over space will be used to create a new student plaza and new car park which will provide 155 spaces.

The plans show that the three storey extension will be a specialist teaching space totalling 577 square metres which will be home to a briefing room, three engine simulator rooms and a plant room on the ground floor.

The first floor will then house another briefing room, a room full of ‘desk based simulators’ ,a break out space and toilets whilst the second floor is largely taken up by a bridge simulator but also contains another simulator room, an office, a staff room and a disabled toilet.

A lift runs throughout between the three floors and the flat roof will also have a solar panels on top.

A visual of the proposed new teaching space. Credit: DC & MG Associates

Then to replace the demolished student block, a new three storey accommodation building will be built to the south of the main building.

This will contain 117 bedrooms, an associated reception, office, gym, stores, laundry, plant rooms and ancillary staff sleepover accommodation.

In terms of the new entrance to the main building, this will be at the front of the building, next to the existing lift, and comes with new car parking to the north of the site (in the place where there was grass), draining and landscaping.

Top two images: the proposed new student block. Bottom: the proposed new site entrance with car parking. Credit: DC & MG Associates

The new car parking at the front of the main entrance, and at the site of the former student block means in total the campus will have 243 car parking spaces across its site, up 55 from now.

The application also clarifies that phase 1 of the development with be the construction of the new entrance lobby, phase 2 the construction of a new three storey student accommodation block, phase 3 the demolition of the existing student accommodation block, together with new car parking, and then phase 4 the construction of the new three storey extension and a new pedestrianised area.