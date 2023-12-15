An innovative project using football skills to encourage wellbeing in children is set to fully open in Poulton after the New Year.

But the project, which still needs planning approval, has attracted a string of objections from estate businesses.

Sixteen objections have been lodged, raising fears of 'parking chaos' on the estate.

Ickle Skills have lodged a retrospective application with Wyre planners, for change of use from General Industrial to a football training academy and outdoor yoga studio with hot food takeaway cabin to front, at Unit on M Cocker Avenue.

Megan Riedel, 23, who has launched the enterprise with Otto Ball, 27, says the project will not have the impact on local businesses that many of those objecting fear.

One objection lodged with Wyre planners stated: "The parking conditions on this particular street is already at a maximum. Workers struggle daily to get a parking space.

"The yoga sessions will be in the evenings, from 6pm onwards, also when many of the businesses are closed, so it won't have that big an impact on things here.

"We have already set thing sup and held some sessions which have gone well, but we plan to open fully after the New Year."

She said the academy was aimed at children from 18 months to seven years old, with the team of coaches dedicated to creating an environment where every child felt valued and empowered.

Aside from the footballing skills, she said that through yoga, breathing exercises, and collaborative play, the children would develop not only physical prowess but also emotional intelligence.

She added: "Today's world is more fast paced and stressful than ever, even for children.

"Our aim is to put a smile on their faces and create an environment which can boost their wellbeing."