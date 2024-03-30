Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new ice cream kiosk at Granny’s Bay, Fairhaven have certainly attracted plenty of views, for and against.

The kiosk, approved with several conditions including no live music, is intended to replace the current kiosk at the entrance to the Stanner Bank car park, and be run by the same family.

Costs for the project have not yet been revealed by Fylde Council after plans were approved by the planning committee.

These plans went out to construction tender in the second week of March and the council says it is looking to receive tenders back in the second week in April.

A Fylde Council spokesperson said: "At that point we will review costs.

“We are targeting a report to go to April’s Executive Committee for a start on site in May.”

Artist's impression of the proposed new ice cream kiosk at Fairhaven. Image: Creative SPARC Architects

Patrick Plant is a local resident who is against the plan.

He said: “Fundamentally this development is really about our children and grandchildren.

“How should we safeguard our precious open spaces while sensibly prioritising the use of limited funds to support amenities for communities within Fylde?

“At the planning hearing, the most poignant intervention came from a young mother who had travelled by bus from her home in Kirkham.

“She could not understand how our council could justify investing hundreds of thousands of pounds on an ice cream kiosk when her two young children could no longer attend swimming lessons at Kirkham baths following its closure.

“We already have a kiosk so we should improve that for a fraction of the cost and protect these important open spaces.”

A comment against the plan on the Express Facebook site also brings up Kirkham Baths, a facility closed since 2021 because of required repairs which it was announced in August last year would not reopen because of the repair costs.

It is operated by the YMCA charity, subsidised by Fylde Council, which ran it until 2009.

In this comment, Anne Aitken: “Fylde Council can’t afford to keep Kirkham baths open but can spend our money on this.

“Get real people, ask questions – what stops Fylde Council building anything they want along The Green .. or anywhere else along the coast?”

Yet local resident, Bob Jones is in favour of the development. Commenting on Facebook, he said: “It’s a tourism area, new facilities are a great addition in my opinion.

“The weather can be pretty savage at Granny’s Bay and providing a bit of shelter and a café is a great idea.

"You certainly don’t want Fylde Council running it, so why not have an agreement with the existing proprietor of the existing business that is there.”

"As for the nimbys opposite, look how they’ve helped curtail the traditional activities at the Lake since I worked there in the 70s and early 80s. If you don’t like tourists, don't live in an area that relies on tourism.”