The scheme includes the construction of 53 homes, by appicants Breck Homes, and will include access taken from Rosemount Avenue.

The development will also feature the formation of an internal access road, footpath link on to Pilling Road, landscaping, amenity open space, electricity sub-station and surface water pumping station.

Given the scale of the proposals, the application has been called in by Coun Claire Rimmer, meaning it will go before Wyre's planning committee.

There have been four letters of objection lodged with Wyre's planning portal, and one in favour.

One objector stated: "Other affordable houses which have been built in the area in recent years have been allocated to families from outside the borough and with that has brought a lot of unwanted antisocial behavior.

"The Over Wyre Medical Centre is already over subscribed with patients.

"A potential 200-plus extra people will increase the demand for access to medical services.

"The village roads throughout Over Wyre' cannot cope with extra traffic with the roads regularly gridlocked during peak times."

The resident in support commented: "I think there's a greater need for affordable housing.

"But I think there should be a local connection for the property's first, for the local residents."

A planning and design statement from Mosaic Town Planning, on behalf of the applicants, stated: "The site is located within the settlement boundary, where acceptable development is encouraged, and will be of an appropriate nature and scale to the character of the settlement of Preesall.

"It will make a significant contribution to meeting affordable housing needs, including adaptable dwellings, with bungalows of particular benefit to the elderly.

"The proposals respect the pattern of development in Preesall and Knott End and are of a similar density of 35 dwellings per hectare.

