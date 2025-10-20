Plans for 38 new homes proposed for Over Wyre village

Proposals for 38 new homes in Over Wyre have been submitted to Wyre planners as part of a major outline planning application.

The new homes have been proposed for land at Carr End Lane in Stalmine, on a site decsribed as “under-developed” in planning documents.

Plans have been submitted to build 38 new homes in Stalmine | Third party

A planning statement from Plan It Architecture, on behalf of its clinet listed only as Kevin Roskellt, states: “The proposed use is solely residential, providing 38 new homes to contribute to the housing stock of Wyre Borough in a sustainable location.

“This aligns with the strategic objective of delivering new housing within established settlements.

“Vehicular access to the site is proposed to be taken from Carr End Lane, utilising and potentially upgrading the existing agricultural access point. The detailed design of the access will ensure appropriate visibility and safety standards are met.

“The proposed development of 38 dwellings on a 1.61-hectare site represents a density that is considered appropriate for the edge-of-settlement location, respecting the character of the surrounding area while making efficient use of land.

“The precise mix of house types and sizes will be determined at the reserved matters stage but will aim to cater to a range of household needs within the local community, potentially including provision for affordable housing in line with emerging policy. “

The immediate surroundings of the application site feature a mix of land uses, predominantly residential to the north and east, and agricultural to the west and south.

The site is well-located in terms of local amenities, say the applicants, pointing to Stalmine Village Hall, Stalmine Primary School, local shops, and public houses, all within a reasonable walking or cycling distance, and a regular bus service operating within the village provides connections to larger urban centres such as Poulton, Blackpool, Preston, and Lancaster.

The applicants say there has been no known historic flooding within the site and from a search of the Government Planning flood risk mapping, the site is not within flood zones 2 or 3 .

However, application acknowldges the presence of drainage ditches, which would necessitate a sensitive drainage strategy to manage surface water.

The statement concludes: “The proposed residential development... represents a sustainable and logical extension to the existing settlement.

“The site is well-located with access to local services and public transport links, and the development aligns with the strategic objectives of both national and emerging local planning policies to deliver new housing in appropriate locations.”