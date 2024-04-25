Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been lodged with Wyre planners on behalf of Baxter Homes for a development off Garstang Road East.

The proposals are a re-submission of earlier plans by Baxter Homes which have already been granted planning permission and are the final piece in a larger housing development off Garstang Road East.

The application is for a proposed residential development for 21 residential dwellings and associated infrastructure and landscaping with access from The Blossoms | Land Off Garstang Road East.

Some slight adjustments have been made to the earlier plans, regarding layout, hence the re-submission.

The plans are part of a wider housing scheme for Garstang Road East, with 524-homes earmarked for the area, most of which now have planning approval, in a joint scheme from Jones Homes and Persimmon Homes.

These huge housing developments have proved controversial among Poulton residents.

The latest plans have attracted objections too, with five objections.

One stated: “The development will cause significant disturbance for the local area, leading to the loss of natural habitats, increased emissions and reduced air quality, creating a negative impact on quality of life for locals.

“The current infrastructure in the local area, such as dentists, schools, doctors, does not support an increase in population which will also have a negative impact on local communities, further stretching already restricted services and tightening availability for existing locals.”

Another stated: “I object due to traffic, noise, pollution and loss of green open space for wildlife.” A design and access statement on behalf of Baxter Homes, said: “The proposal completes the development of the land located from Poulton Gardens and The Blossoms, Poulton le Fylde, in line with the current planning permission.

Baxter Homes has applied for permission to build another 21 homes on land off Garstang Road East, Poulton

“The properties will be built maximising renewable energy resources, including on-site generation and community-led initiatives. “The development will have a dedicated management committee to enable residents to develop a sense of ownership and belonging over time, while also feeling welcoming to visitors.

“Community participation will be welcomed in the ongoing management of the communal areas.”