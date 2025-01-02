Plans approved for new timber yard on Blackpool site
Savoy Timber, which already has a superstore on Talbot Road in the town, has been granted planning permission to use a site on Chorley Road, off Mowbray Drive in Layton.
The scheme was approved by planners using their delegated powers and will see the yard take over land which had previously been used as a waste metals processing centre. Fencing and some of the existing buildings on the site will be retained as part of the new use.
A report setting out the decision says: "The scheme is for the use of the yard for the storage and sale of timber supplies. The existing hardstanding, portacabins, shipping containers and brick-built building would remain. Access would not be affected."
It adds: "The site is nestled within the employment designation and bounded to the north by the raised railway. When visited, the site is not overtly noticeable in the streetscene, screened from views from the north and it is not considered the retention of the structures on site would either result in any unacceptable visual impacts, or appear out of context with the area."
It concludes: "Economically the scheme would support expansion of a local business and occupation of designated employment land."
