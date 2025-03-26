Plans approved for historic Blackpool hotel which already boasts Turtle Bay and Starbucks

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A historic Blackpool hotel has now formally secured planning permission for developments including restaurant use on its lower floors.

Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square has been granted approval for internal changes to the basement and ground floor by Blackpool Council planners using delegated powers.

Forshaws Hotel Forshaws Hotel
Forshaws Hotel | Google Maps

The property is already home to a Turtle Bay restaurant with a Starbucks coffee house also opening recently on the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spaces now allocated to restaurant and cafe use under the new planning approvals were previously used as nightclubs but had remained empty for some years.

The Forshaws Hotel was previously called the Clifton Hotel and dates from 1865-74 and is a Grade II listed building. In recent years the exterior has been refurbished after falling into disrepair.

A planning report setting out the decision to approve restaurant use says: "Originally it was also proposed to paint the existing render on the part of the building becoming a restaurant at ground floor in a mint green colour – a colour used by the proposed restaurant operator.

Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter, it’s fun and free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - unmissable Blackpool news daily.

"However, following discussions with the agent it is now proposed to leave the unit cream to match the rest of the building which is looked upon favourably toconserve the significance of the building and the setting of the Talbot Square Conservation Area."

Related topics:BlackpoolStarbucksTurtle BayHotel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice