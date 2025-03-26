A historic Blackpool hotel has now formally secured planning permission for developments including restaurant use on its lower floors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square has been granted approval for internal changes to the basement and ground floor by Blackpool Council planners using delegated powers.

Forshaws Hotel | Google Maps

The property is already home to a Turtle Bay restaurant with a Starbucks coffee house also opening recently on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaces now allocated to restaurant and cafe use under the new planning approvals were previously used as nightclubs but had remained empty for some years.

The Forshaws Hotel was previously called the Clifton Hotel and dates from 1865-74 and is a Grade II listed building. In recent years the exterior has been refurbished after falling into disrepair.

A planning report setting out the decision to approve restaurant use says: "Originally it was also proposed to paint the existing render on the part of the building becoming a restaurant at ground floor in a mint green colour – a colour used by the proposed restaurant operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, following discussions with the agent it is now proposed to leave the unit cream to match the rest of the building which is looked upon favourably toconserve the significance of the building and the setting of the Talbot Square Conservation Area."