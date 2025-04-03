Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ambitious propals to build a new M&S store at Norcross have created much intrest - but concerns have been expressed this week about its effect on localtrade as well as nearby roads.

The plans to build a new ‘first class’ M&S store at Norcross offering ‘6,600 product lines’ were lodged with Wyre planners in January.

The store is intended to replace M&S’s current outlet on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys town centre, as it is ‘too small’, with the prospect of up to 50 new retail jobs being created.

The plans by M&S to build a new store in Norcross have met with a mixed reaction | Third party

But this week Stantec UK Ltd, engineering, architecture, and environmental consultants, lodged an objection on the impact the development would have on its client, an unnamed retailer.

The comments came just days after Lancashire County Highways voiced concerns in its capacity as a planning consultee.

Local reaction to the store proposals have already been mixed, with plenty of delighted residents supporting the scheme but other objecting.

Some objectors even set up a petition, calling for the smaller M&S store in Cleveleys town centre to be saved for the sake of the town centre itself, as well as less mobile residents.

The M&S store is planned for Norcross Lane|Google | Google

Stantec UK said: “Our client operates less than a mile from the application site.. and plays an important role in meeting local shopping needs.

“Our client does not object to new competition, in fact it believes that customers benefit from greater choice, but such choice must e in the right location and meets all the necessary planning policy tests to be able to provide those benefits.o

“We are firmly of the view that the proposed development does not comply with the relevant local and national planning policies that seek to prevent harm to the vitality and viability of centres.”

Lancashire County Council highways has also voiced concerns over trip rates and highway safety.

The application is for the erection of a new retail food store, together with associated car parking, servicing areas and landscaping, including the provision of an electricity substation, and alterations to the highway .

The sizable news store would have a net sales area of 1,465 sq.m and 145 parking spaces.

What design statement says

A design statement by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of LondonMetric Retail Limited said: “ The application proposal seeks to deliver a new food M&S Foodhall to provide a brand-defining new M&S for the long term within Wyre.

“It will replace their existing store on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys Town Centre.

“The existing store is too small to provide the full M&S food offer and has a lease expiry of January 2026.

“The decision to make a substantial investment in Wyre is in turn dependent on being able to develop a first-class store that is fit for the future and can compete on a like-for-like basis with other supermarkets in the surroundings.”

If given the go ahead, the project will be developed alongside new proposals to bring more houses to those already on the former DWP site, located on the edge of Thornton and Anchorsholme.

Plans to build 93 homes on a neighbouring piece of land off Norcross Lane were resubmitted to planners in December.

New M&S announcement

This week M&S has announced a £50m investment in stores across the North West for the year ahead, creating 300 jobs.

At its half-year results, M&S announced that its store rotation programme is picking up pace as new and renewed stores are trading well.

The investment, which is spread across the next three financial years, will see three stores across the North West renewed to the latest format and five brand new stores in new locations so customers can do their weekly food shop with M&S.

Apart from the Norcross stire, there woukd be major outlets in Blackburn and Speke in Liverpool and Formby.