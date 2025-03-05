A Poulton bar will be able to continue with its outdoor drinking area after getting the green light from council planners.

Wine bar Cavo, on Breck Road, has also been granted permission for a canopy on the site.

The application was for the retrospective change of use of the land (to the rear of the site) for use as an ancillary outdoor drinking area and the proposed erection of an acoustic glass canopy.

The proposals went before Wyre’s planning committee today (Wednesday March 5), when councillors agreed with the recommendations of the planning officer.

Cavo is one of many licensed premises on busy Breck Road and part of the town’s vibrant night time economy.

The canopy will run from the rear boundary wall across the garden to the rear annex wall of 18 Breck Road, measuring approx. 10.4m by 7.0m and covering the majority of the area furthest north within the outdoor area.

It will be angled, reducing in height from 3m high at the opening to 2m in height at the rear.

An uncovered outdoor area to the south of the yard will be lowered by approximately 1 metre, making it flush with the level of the entrance door of the building.

What report said

A report by Wyre’s planning officer stated: “It has been assessed to be policy compliant and acceptable in principle, in that it would not cause significant harm to the vibrancy and vitality of the centre.

“There would be no notable impact on the Conservation Area or to the highway and the development has been assessed to be visually acceptable.

“The main issue of this proposal is the effect of the development upon the living conditions of occupiers of nearby residential properties, with particular regard to noise.

“Environmental Health (Amenity) are satisfied that the proposal would not result in significant adverse environmental impact on neighbour sensitive receptors.”

Conditions include that the application shall not be open to the public outside the hours of 11am to 9pm on any given day, in the interests of people living nearby.

No amplified sound shall be played in the outside areas of the development at any time and any lighting installed in the outdoor area shall be designed as such that it is not intrusive to nearby sensitive premises.