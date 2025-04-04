Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial housing scheme in Thornton has been approved by Wyre’s planning committee - pending a key agreement.

The application was for the demolition of a derelict building at the Craiglands site on Hillylaid Road, and the subsequent erection of 17 supported living accommodation units, consisting of five single storey bungalows and 12 apartments, along with associated parking, landscaping, and ancillary facilities

The scheme before councillors on wednesday (April 2) was a different and smaller project to a similar one on the same site, from applicants James Cart Homes, which was approved in 2023 and entailed the construction of d 33 apartments for people aged 55 and over.

Plans show the south facing (rear) elevation from the proposed apartments at Craiglands, Hillylaid Road, in Thornton. Image: Cassidy and Ashton | Cassidy and Ashton | Cassidy and Ashton

That scheme was withdrawn and the latest application was proposed by a different applicant, the Issa Group, an umbrella group based at Bamber Bridge, Preston, whose activities include the running of community healthcare centres and care for the elderly.

Concerns were raised about both schemes and the latest one - by Issa Group - was brought before the planning committee at the request of Coun Ken Minto.

Coun Minto cited concerns in respect of over intensification of the site, additional vehicle movements and unsuitability in a high retirement area.

However, the application, which had been recommended for approval by the planning officer, was approved, subject to conditions.

In a planning and design statement in support of the application, architects and town planners, Cassidy & Ashton stated: “The reduction in scale from previous applications for the site, proposing 33 no. dwellings, integrates more appropriately within the existing urban context.

“The amount of development proposed is considered appropriate for the size and proposed use of the site.”

A report from the planning officer stated: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle and no unacceptable impacts have been identified in respect of design, amenity, highways safety, drainage, flooding and ecology.

“All other material impacts have been assessed and found to be acceptable and overall, subject to conditions and financial contribution towards healthcare, the proposed development is considered to be acceptable.”

The applicant will need to fulfil a 106 agreement to provide funding for local healthcare before the project can proceed.

One of several conditions was that none of the supported living units shall be first occupied until the parking and turning areas have been laid out, sorted and drained.