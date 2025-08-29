Planners give verdict on new HMO plan for Blackpool

Proposals to use a large nine-bedroom property as an HMO have been refused by Blackpool planners who said the resort already had an ‘over supply’ of poor quality accommodation for single people.

The applicants had applied to planners for charge of use of premises at 86 Palatine Road from student accommodation to a 9 bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The case officer dealing with the application recommended refusal on the grounds that the amount of outdoor space was insufficient, there was no provision for bin storage - and a raft of problems were being caused by existing poor housing in the central Blackpool area where the property was based.

Street view of Palatine Road, described as being part of Blackpool's holiday accommodation zone | Google

However,the proposals were supported by a Design and Access statement which argued that the property would provide a valuable housing offer.

The statement, from planning agents Homz, said : “The site falls within a designated main holiday accommodation area.

“In accordance with the Council’s Holiday Accommodation Policy (Blackpool Local Plan Part 1), changes of use that would result in the loss of sites used or previously used as holiday accommodation will be resisted in these areas.

“However, the site was previously student accommodation and therefore would not result in any loss of holiday accommodation.

“It is considered that the HMO would bring back general housing to the market, which would benefit the area. The scheme would make a quantitative contribution towards the borough’s housing requirement.

“The layout of the proposed dwelling would easily meet the internal space standard required for a dwelling of this occupancy. There is a reasonable amount of external space to the rear of the property – this is enclosed by tall fencing along the rear boundary and gates which can provide vehicle access. “

The property on Palatine Road in which a bid was made for HMO status | Third party

But summomg up reasons to refuse the application, the planning officer said: “The proposal is for a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

“There is already a significant oversupply of poor quality one person accommodation in the form of HMOs, bedsits and small flats in Blackpool, especially in the Inner Area where this property is located.

“This has resulted in an extremely dysfunctional and unbalanced housing supply, and led to a wide variety of social problems including high levels of poor health, crime, anti-social behaviour and unstable, fragmented communities with high levels of transience.

“The proposal would exacerbate these issues. The proposal would not maximise residential amenity.

“The amount of outdoor space is insufficient to provide a suitable standard of amenity for occupiers and its size and siting adjacent to the window of bedroom five would result in a poor standard of internal amenity for the occupier of that room.

“Consequently, the development would further intensify the already dense Inner Area and provide a poor overall standard of accommodation.

“No bin storage is proposed and the provision of any would further diminish the level of residential amenity.

“ Blackpool Borough Council as Local Planning Authority gives notice that permission has been refused.”