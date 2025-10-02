Council bosses are urging the government to take immediate action and stop limited supply social housing being used for asylum seekers and leaving fewer options for local residents in need of emergency help.

Fylde Council has called on the Government to urgently stop using social housing to place asylum seekers in Lytham and St Annes warning that placements by Government contractor Serco are taking homes away from Fylde residents who need them.

Following a Notice of Motion passed at yesterday’s full council meeting councillors are demanding immediate action from Westminster to protect housing availability for local people.

The Council is asking for additional funding for its housing team, clearer timelines for migrant accommodation placements and an end to the practice of placing asylum seekers in council homes.

Cllr Chris Dixon, Lead Member for Social Wellbeing, said: “Our housing officers work tirelessly to help local families and residents who are facing homelessness or struggling to find safe, secure housing. But right now they are being asked to accommodate more people without the resources or proper consultation from central government.

“Placing asylum seekers in our council homes is reducing availability for Fylde residents who have lived here all their lives and desperately need support.”

Fylde Council calls for government support to protect local housing for residents. | Fylde Council

The council is making it clear that its priority must be local people. They are calling for a halt to the government’s use of Serco to procure private housing for migrants at the expense of council homes which is putting pressure on already stretched resources.

Fylde Council will also write directly to the Secretary of State to highlight the lack of consultation with local authorities and the negative impact on communities.

In addition, the Council has referred the issue to the Local Government Association to strengthen national advocacy and push for changes to how housing support is allocated.

Cllr Dixon said: “The Government must provide the funding and clear guidance our borough needs so that local people can access housing first.

“It’s about fairness. Our residents should not lose out because council homes are being used to accommodate people from outside our area without proper planning or support.”

The council’s motion reflects growing concerns across local authorities that current migrant accommodation policies are affecting housing availability for residents.

Fylde Council is now urging Westminster to act swiftly, provide the necessary resources and ensure council homes are prioritised for those who live in the borough.