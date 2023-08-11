For Martin Barker was on the Sex Offenders Register one of the terms of an order imposed on him in 2018 was no access to hard core porn.

A pizza delivery man panicked when he thought police would examine his mobile phone activity.

For Martin Barker was on the Sex Offenders Register one of the terms of an order imposed on him in 2018 was no access to hard core porn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police asked to check his mobile phone they found he had deleted what sites he had visited .

Barker, 56, of Wilford Street, Blackpool admitted breaching the order when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

His lawyer Hugh Pond told the court that the sites his client watched were legal pornography but he had wrongly thought such sites were covered by his offenders order.