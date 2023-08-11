News you can trust since 1873
Pizza delivery driver banned from accessing hard core porn appeared before Blackpool Magsitrates Court

By Vanessa Sims
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

A pizza delivery man panicked when he thought police would examine his mobile phone activity.

For Martin Barker was on the Sex Offenders Register one of the terms of an order imposed on him in 2018 was no access to hard core porn.

When police asked to check his mobile phone they found he had deleted what sites he had visited .

Barker, 56, of Wilford Street, Blackpool admitted breaching the order when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates. 

His lawyer Hugh Pond told the court that the sites his client watched were legal pornography but he had wrongly thought such sites were covered by his offenders order.

Barker was given an 18 month community punishment with 250 hours unpaid work 30 rehabilitation days and a  90 day alcohol abstinence order.

