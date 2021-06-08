Pile of burning rubbish extinguished by firefighters in Fleetwood garden

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene in Medlock Avenue shortly before 11.50am today (June 8).

The fire, which involved a pile of rubbish in the garden of the property, was well alight when crews arrived.

It had also reportedly started to spread to the kitchen window.

Firefighters used one hose reel, one positive pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for around half an hour.

No injuries were reported.