Pile of burning rubbish extinguished by firefighters in Fleetwood garden
Firefighters were called to tackle a fire involving a pile of rubbish at a home in Fleetwood.
Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene in Medlock Avenue shortly before 11.50am today (June 8).
The fire, which involved a pile of rubbish in the garden of the property, was well alight when crews arrived.
It had also reportedly started to spread to the kitchen window.
Read More
Firefighters used one hose reel, one positive pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
They were in attendance for around half an hour.
No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.