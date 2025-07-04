Pigeon fanciers convention is back for their 50th anniversary show

The Pigeon Fanciers Convention returns to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in 2026 to celebrate 50 years of the iconic show. Marking a milestone anniversary since its first event in 1977 the convention promises a festive gathering of enthusiasts.

After a much-anticipated hiatus the beloved Pigeon Fanciers Convention is making a grand return to Blackpool, celebrating a remarkable 50 years at the iconic Winter Gardens venue.

Marking a half-century since the first show was held in Blackpool in 1977, the upcoming event promises to be a spectacular occasion for pigeon enthusiasts and the wider community alike.

The main event was the showing and judging of over 2,000 of the top homing pigeons in the country.
The main event was the showing and judging of over 2,000 of the top homing pigeons in the country.

The annual convention has long been a cherished tradition bringing together pigeon fanciers from across the country to share their passion, showcase prized birds and engage in friendly competition.

Over the decades the show has grown into a highlight of Blackpool’s social calendar, fostering camaraderie and celebrating the heritage of pigeon keeping.

Chair: British Homing World: Show of the Year, David Trippett said: “2026 will mark 50 years of The Winter Gardens at Blackpool being the venue for the show, the first show in Blackpool being in 1977, and we are looking to celebrate that anniversary with the wider Blackpool community.”

Organisers are eager to collaborate with local partners to enhance public awareness and participation, emphasising the show’s cultural and social importance.

With 50 years of tradition behind it the Winter Gardens will once again be transformed into a hub of excitement and activity. Attendees can look forward to an impressive display of pigeons, expert talks, competitions, and a vibrant atmosphere celebrating the unique world of pigeon fanciers.

The Pigeon Fanciers Convention returns to Blackpool.placeholder image
The Pigeon Fanciers Convention returns to Blackpool. | Michelle Adamson

For those interested in learning more or involved in local media, the show’s organisers welcome opportunities to share the story and history of this enduring event.

They are happy to provide information about the show’s aims, legacy and the special plans for the anniversary.

As the countdown begins to this milestone, Blackpool prepares to welcome back a beloved event that honours a unique community and a proud tradition.

