Dramatic pictures from a blaze at a block of flats in South Shore show the fire tearing through the roof.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Park View Court at around 3pm on Thursday.

Police closed Highfield Road in both directions while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Pictures from the scene show the roof of the three-storey building engulfed in flames as thick black smoke filled the air.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We're asking that you please avoid the immediate and surrounding area until we're happy that it's safe for you to travel.

“Please be aware that due to this, traffic will also be building in other areas as people try to find alternative routes.

“If you're needing to go out, plan your route carefully and be mindful that there may be delays, so leave plenty of time to get to your destination.”

Four fire engines from South Shore, Bispham, St Annes and Blackpool attended, along with the aerial ladder platform.

Crews equipped with six breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Four fire engines from South Shore, Bispham, St Annes, and Blackpool attended, along with the aerial ladder platform | Lytham Fire Station / National World

The smoke had cleared by 3.40pm, but crews remained on-site to monitor for any hotspots.

A spokesman for Lytham Fire Station said: “After the fire was extinguished, we were tasked with taking temperature checks using a thermal imaging camera, as well as performing visual roof checks and ensuring the property didn’t reignite.

“Lytham released at 2.30am, with a crew from St Annes taking over the checks.”