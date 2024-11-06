Long delays were building on the M6 after a lorry overturned in a collision near Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision occurred between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

Pictures from the scene show a lorry overturned after smashing through the central reservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M6 was closed a after lorry crashed through the central reservation near Preston | Kelvin Stuttard

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours.”

Motorists were facing delays of 60 minutes on the southbound carriageway, while northbound drivers were stuck in 30-minute set backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversions were put in place following the crash, but delays were building on surrounding roads as motorists attempted to avoid the motorway.

The motorway was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene | Kelvin Stuttard

The crash came as thousands of football fans from Sunderland travelled along the M6 to reach Preston, where the two teams were due to kick off at 8pm.

Fans took to social media to warn their fellow supporters to avoid the motorway due to the overturned lorry.

Click HERE to follow our live blog.