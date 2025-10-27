Fleetwood Gym Amateur Boxing Club played host to the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs North West finals, drawing a huge crowd of competitors and spectators.

The event covered an age range of 13 to 20 over a range of weights and saw three Fleetwood-based boxers -Taio Holden (15), Tom Cardwell (17) and Charlie Brough (17) all win in their finals.

Also winning at the event was Manchester’s Jack Hatton, nephew of the late legend Ricky Hatton, who also won, watced by Ricky’s former coach Billy Graham.

Fleetwood’s former world champion women’s boxer, Jane Couch - a big supporter of Fleetwood Gym and a close pal of Ricky’s, was also at the event.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant. Some of the boxers from Manchester and Liverpool couldn’t believe how good the facilities where.

“It’s a credit to the town and it was great to see Jack Hatton here as well, it was real tribute to Ricky.”

Fleetwood Gym officially took over the lease in January this year, running its extensive hub of competing fighters and various other boxing coaching sessions from the premises.

The Old Victoria Building, on Poulton Road, was for decades the home of Barney’s Bingo and, before that, the Victoria Cinema but in 2010 it fell into disuse and its condition began to deteriorate.

Then it was bought by Fleetwood-based dredging company Wyre Marine. Renovation work has been taking place to restore the building and now an ambitious scheme to create a modern new gym, along with storage units and a community hub, is complete, after planning permission was granted by Wyre Council.

1 . Fleetwood Gym Amateur Boxing Club has just played host to another major event over the weekend - the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs North West finals. Fleetwood Gym Amateur Boxing Club has just played host to another major event over the weekend - the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs North West finals. | Third party Photo: Third party Photo Sales

