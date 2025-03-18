A new photography project is set to capture the hidden gems of two residential districts of Blackpool.

New Langdale Photographers, a group made up of people with diverse needs, has linked up with Blackpool-based photographer Claire Griffiths to explore the landmarks of Hawes Side and Marton in a year-long initiative.

The group's previous projects include highlighting the achievements of Blackpool borough architect J.C. Robinson who designed 30 buildings including the Derby Baths and South Shore Lido, and capturing images of Central Drive.

Now they are partnering up with Claire, a recent winner of the British Journal of Photography Portrait Prize, who uses photography to explore themes related to community experiences and the benefits of creativity for well-being and conversation.

The project also hosts a monthly photography walk open to everyone, taking place on the second Thursday of each month, meeting at 10.30am at the Bostonway Community Centre in Marton.

Claire said: "The inherently democratic nature of photography allows everyone to capture meaningful images that contribute to the unique story of places like Hawes Side, where fishing and market gardening have historically flourished."

It is hoped to document the vibrant character of the area including Crossland Road Park and Bridge Farm Recreation Park culminating in an exhibition.

The project is backed by Hawes Side ward councillors Neal Brookes and Kim Critchley.

Coun Brookes said: "Both Kim Critchley and I, as Hawes Side Ward councillors, are thrilled about this project that offers our residents a chance to explore the rich history of Hawes Side alongside the talented New Langdale Photographers and their friends.

"We look forward to creating a pictorial record for Hawes Side and Blackpool residents to enjoy for years to come."

People are also being urged to bring along their photographs, memorabilia, or memories of Marton, both historical and contemporary, that could contribute a community calendar or greeting card.

Each session will start and end with refreshments, providing a chance to chat and shape the project, ensuring the sessions remain community-led. Cameras are available for loan during the sessions, but any camera, including smartphones, is also welcome.

Dates for the sessions are - April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, August 14, September 11, October 9, November 13, and December 11.