PHH Solicitors pledges support to charities during will writing campaign

A solicitors firm in Thornton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood has pledged its support to nine charities by signing up to an annual will-writing campaign.

PHH Solicitors has been a part of the Will Aid scheme for over seven years helping raise vital donations every November by writing basic wills and waiving their usual fee, instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

In total, the firm has raised £13,945 for Will Aid since it first took part and is aiming to make this their best year yet.

Helen Springthorpe, Director said: “Will Aid is an exceptional campaign, that offers people the chance to get a professionally written will while supporting important causes that change lives for the better both here in the UK and around the world.

Private Client Team at PHH Solicitors

“As solicitors, we’re delighted to volunteer our time and expertise to support such a fantastic campaign and are hoping to raise a lot of money that will go towards supporting vulnerable people both abroad and here in the UK, many of whom have been further impacted by the cost of living crisis.”

Solicitors taking part in the campaign waive their fees for will-writing services throughout November, instead inviting clients to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic single will is £100, or £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Donations support nine of the UK’s best-loved charities - ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland), and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

In total, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies, for the nine partner charities since it launched in 1988.

Celebrity supporters include national treasure Dame Judi Dench and Robert Peston.

This year the charity conducted a poll that revealed that 59% of UK adults still do not have a will in place.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said: “We are very grateful that PHH Solicitors has signed up to this year’s campaign, it is only thanks to the commitment of firms like {PHH Solcitors volunteering their time that the campaign can continue to raise much needed donations for our partner charities.

“More than half of UK adults still do not have a will, so this November is a great time to tick that task off your list while supporting the incredible work of our partner charities.”

There is still time for solicitors to volunteer their time to take part in this year’s campaign.

For more information on how to make a will through Will Aid or to sign up to the scheme, visit www.willaid.org.uk.

What has Will Aid achieved?

Since 1988, Will Aid has enabled the legal profession to raise over £25 million for good causes.

The Will Aid charities all work with the most vulnerable people in the UK and around the world, so that sum of money will have improved countless lives.

Over those years, Will Aid has encouraged and helped more than 310,000 people to make their wills. By writing their wills, these people may have spared their family the distress of coping with legal complications as well as losing a loved one.