A petition has been launched to replace Rolf Harris’ name on Blackpool’s Comedy Carpet with that of the resort’s popular stage hypnotist Ken Webster.

It follows a call by resident Eddie Fewings for the late Australian-born entertainer’s name to be removed in light of his conviction for sexual offences against young girls.

A petition has been launched to replace Rolf Harris' name on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet with that of hypnotist Ken Webster (right) | Third party

Mr Fewings said it was no longer acceptable for the name to be included in a major family attraction in the town.

Blackpool Council says the name will not be removed, according to the wishes of the artist who created the Comedy Carpet.

Nevertheless, a campaign has been started to get his name replaced with the hypnotist’s.

Ken Webster, 61, has performed at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Horseshoe Bar for 37 years and the production is believed to be the longest running hypnosis show, in one venue, in the world.

The Scarborough-born entertainer has also appeared on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Hypnotist Ken Webster said he was flattered by the campaign to get his name on the Comedy Carpet | Third party

The petition was started by ‘mind magician’ Joanathan Royle who said:” Ken Webster is a performer whose decades-long contribution to Blackpool’s entertainment scene has brought laughter and positivity to generations of audiences.

“He has humour, heart, and a lifelong contribution to Blackpool’s entertainment legacy, Surely he is far more deserving of a place among the town’s comedy greats.”

The Comedy Carpet, unveiled in 2011 and situated in front of the Blackpool Tower, celebrates over 850 names from the world of comedy.

Ken Webster said he was flattered by the campaign and joked that he would measure the letters and have his name printed out and stuck on, if the campaign failed.

He said: “I think I’m a bit more popular than Rolf Harris at the moment and I’ve been performing in Blackpool for 37 years without a break.

“I would love to have my name on the Comedy Carpet but it’s up to the powers that be.

“It can’t be right to have a sex offender’s name on there. If not my name then someone else deserving.”

Blackpool Council says Rolf Harris’ name will not be removed , however, maintaining the same position following similar calls 11 years ago, after consultation with artist and carpet creator, Gordon Young.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “After much careful consideration in 2014, Blackpool Council as commissioners of the artwork and Gordon Young as the artist that created the original design decided not to erase Rolf Harris’s name off the Comedy Carpet.

“Mr Harris’s acts were despicable but his name being on the carpet in no way condones those acts.

“At the time of the Comedy Carpet being created and installed there was no reason to question the inclusion of Rolf Harris. His name appears on the Comedy Carpet along with a thousand others due to his links to comedy sketches and songs. There are no references to his work other than his name.

“As commissioners of the artwork, we have respected the decision of the artist and are mutually in agreement not to erase Rolf Harris’s name. The artist felt that the reason he is there is because he wanted to reference all the comedians that had performed in Blackpool over the years and Harris was one of those performers, a fact that cannot be erased.”