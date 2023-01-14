Person treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at home in Blackpool
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a property in Blackpool.
Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the domestic property in Westmorland Avenue at around 12.05am on Friday (January 13).
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Paramedics administered oxygen therapy to one casualty.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and 20 minutes.
If you have a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.