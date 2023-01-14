News you can trust since 1873
Person treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at home in Blackpool

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a property in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 10:56am

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the domestic property in Westmorland Avenue at around 12.05am on Friday (January 13).

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Paramedics administered oxygen therapy to one casualty.

Emergency services were called to tackle a fire in Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Crews were in attendance for one hour and 20 minutes.

If you have a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.

Find out more about fire safety by clicking HERE.

