Person talked out of jumping into the sea by emergency teams in rescue operation on Blackpool Central Pier
A person was talked down from Blackpool Central pier by emergency rescue workers after threatening to jump into the sea.
By Lucinda Herbert
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 9:54 am
They were spotted at the end of central pier very early on Saturday August 20 and the RNLI were alerted at 03:47AM.
They were talked out of jumping by coastguard and police staff on the scene.
A volunteer lifeboat crew were on standby in case they jumped, but no launch was required.
The person is said to be safe and well.