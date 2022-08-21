News you can trust since 1873
Person talked out of jumping into the sea by emergency teams in rescue operation on Blackpool Central Pier

A person was talked down from Blackpool Central pier by emergency rescue workers after threatening to jump into the sea.

By Lucinda Herbert
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 9:54 am
RNLI Blackpool lifeboat volunteers were called when a person was threatening to jump off Blackpool Central Pier
They were spotted at the end of central pier very early on Saturday August 20 and the RNLI were alerted at 03:47AM.

They were talked out of jumping by coastguard and police staff on the scene.

A volunteer lifeboat crew were on standby in case they jumped, but no launch was required.

The person is said to be safe and well.

