Person talked out of jumping into the sea by emergency teams in rescue operation on Blackpool Central Pier

RNLI Blackpool lifeboat volunteers were called when a person was threatening to jump off Blackpool Central Pier

They were spotted at the end of central pier very early on Saturday August 20 and the RNLI were alerted at 03:47AM.

They were talked out of jumping by coastguard and police staff on the scene.

A volunteer lifeboat crew were on standby in case they jumped, but no launch was required.

