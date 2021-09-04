Person rescued from burning Blackpool flat by firefighters
Firefighters from Blackpool and Bispham rescued a person from a burning flat late last night.
Three fire engines from Forest Gate, South Shore and Bispham stations were called to reports of a fire in the residential flat on Princess Street shortly before 11pm last night.
One person was rescued from the property and was treated for smoke inhalation by the North West Ambulance Service.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire - the cause of which is currently unknown.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said police are now involved in an ongoing investigation into the incident.
He said: "The police are in attendance and there is a meeting taking place this morning about the investigation. It's still under investigation."
For unlimited access to Fylde coast news and information online, you can subscribe HERE.