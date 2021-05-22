Person rescued by coastguard after getting stuck in mud in Lytham

Two coastguard rescue volunteers used mud rescue gear to free the person and brought them to safety at around 11pm yesterday, May 21.

A Lytham coastguard spokesman said: "Once the casualty was out of the mud we provided our casualty care skills until the arrival of the ambulance, we then passed them into the care of North West Ambulance Service. If you ever find yourself stuck in the mud, stay calm, spread your weight and call for the Coastguard."

Fylde police and Fleetwood coastguard also attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham coastguard