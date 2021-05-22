Person rescued by coastguard after getting stuck in mud in Lytham
Coastguards were called out late last night to rescue a person stuck in the mud in Lytham.
Two coastguard rescue volunteers used mud rescue gear to free the person and brought them to safety at around 11pm yesterday, May 21.
A Lytham coastguard spokesman said: "Once the casualty was out of the mud we provided our casualty care skills until the arrival of the ambulance, we then passed them into the care of North West Ambulance Service. If you ever find yourself stuck in the mud, stay calm, spread your weight and call for the Coastguard."
Fylde police and Fleetwood coastguard also attended.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.