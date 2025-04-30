Person 'recovered from sea' at Blackpool promenade by RNLI crew
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crew was paged at around 1pm today and quickly responded, launching the D Class lifeboat Blackpool Endeavour to reach the individual.
The casualty - who was located several hundred metres offshore- was successfully recovered from the water and received immediate care from the crew.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They were then brought back to the Lifeboat Station and handed over to partner emergency services for further support.
A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “Reminder that should you see anything of concern, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
To make a donation to the RNLI, visit https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.