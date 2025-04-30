Person 'recovered from sea' at Blackpool promenade by RNLI crew

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers from Blackpool RNLI sprang into action following reports of a person in distress in the sea off Central Promenade.

The crew was paged at around 1pm today and quickly responded, launching the D Class lifeboat Blackpool Endeavour to reach the individual.

The casualty - who was located several hundred metres offshore- was successfully recovered from the water and received immediate care from the crew.

They were then brought back to the Lifeboat Station and handed over to partner emergency services for further support.

A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “Reminder that should you see anything of concern, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

To make a donation to the RNLI, visit https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate.