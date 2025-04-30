Person 'recovered from sea' at Blackpool promenade by RNLI crew

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 18:15 BST
Volunteers from Blackpool RNLI sprang into action following reports of a person in distress in the sea off Central Promenade.

The crew was paged at around 1pm today and quickly responded, launching the D Class lifeboat Blackpool Endeavour to reach the individual.

The casualty - who was located several hundred metres offshore- was successfully recovered from the water and received immediate care from the crew.

Volunteers from Blackpool RNLI sprang into action on following reports of a person in distress in the seaVolunteers from Blackpool RNLI sprang into action on following reports of a person in distress in the sea
Volunteers from Blackpool RNLI sprang into action on following reports of a person in distress in the sea | Contributed

They were then brought back to the Lifeboat Station and handed over to partner emergency services for further support.

A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “Reminder that should you see anything of concern, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

To make a donation to the RNLI, visit https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate.

