Person dies after lorry smashes through central reservation on M6 near Garstang
The collision occurred between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at around 11.20am on Wednesday.
Pictures from the scene show a lorry travelling northbound crashed into several vehicles before overturning after smashing through the central reservation.
The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police later confirmed one person had sadly died following the incident and several others had suffered “serious injuries”.
A spokesman for the force said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and the motorway remains closed in both directions between junctions 32 and 33 while we continue to deal with the incident.
“The closure is likely to stay in place for some considerable time so please check before you travel as diversions are in place.”
Diversions were put in place following the crash, but delays were building on surrounding roads as motorists attempted to avoid the motorway.
The crash came as thousands of football fans from Sunderland travelled along the M6 to reach Preston, where the two teams were due to kick off at 8pm.
Anyone who has any information that may help police should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 0564 of November 6.